App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 23, 2019 09:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Technical Classroom: How to trade volatility breakout with bollinger band

When the Bollinger Bands is contracting it tells that the market is in a low volatility environment. The “Bollinger Squeeze” is termed when the bands squeeze together, it usually means that a breakout is getting ready to happen.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Shabbir Kayyumi

Bollinger Bands (BB) is a widely popular technical analysis tool created by John Bollinger a financial trader, analyst and teacher in the early 1980’s. Bollinger Bands is used to understand the price projection and volatility of any financial instrument or commodity.

What is a ‘Bollinger Bands (BB)’?

Bollinger Bands is a versatile tool combining moving averages and standard deviations and is one of the most popular technical analysis tools used to understand volatility of the stock

related news

1

The purpose of Bollinger Bands is to provide a relative definition of high and low prices of a market. By definition, prices are high at the upper band and low at the lower band.

Construction of Bollinger Band (BB)

1) Components of Bollinger Band (BB)

There are three components to the Bollinger Band indicator:

• Moving Average: By default, a 20-period simple moving average (20 SMA) is used.
• Upper Band: The upper band is usually 2 standard deviations (calculated from 20-periods of closing data) above the moving average.

• Lower Band: The lower band is usually 2 standard deviations below the moving average

2) Calculations

Underlying calculations of BB are quite simple, it is based on moving average & standard deviation.

2

Feature & Importance of Bollinger Band (BB)

• The indicator forms a channel around the price movements of an asset. The channels are based on standard deviations and the moving average.
• Whenever price manages to close above upper band, it is called as positive volatility breakout.
• A negative close below lower Bollinger band gives volatility breakout on the downside.
• The markets move from a period of high volatility to low volatility (and vice versa). Volatility is a mean reverting parameter. So the volatility band alternates between contraction and expansion

• When the Bollinger Bands is contracting it tells that the market is in a low volatility environment. The “Bollinger Squeeze” is termed when the bands squeeze together, it usually means that a breakout is getting ready to happen.

3

There are multiple uses for Bollinger Bands like -

• Bollinger bands can help establish a trend's direction
• Bollinger Band can spot potential reversals
• Bollinger Band can monitor volatility.

• Bollinger Band (BB) can be used to understand overbought and oversold trade signals

4

Technical indicators anything from a RSI to candlestick patterns can be used with BB to help establish the trend direction. The greater the number of positive indications is for a trade, the greater the chances for success.

Trading Technique:

Intraday trading using BB & EMA (Timeframe 5 minutes)

Buying

1. Price should be trading above EMA (89, HIGH).
2. Prices should close above BB upper band.

3. Keep Trail stop loss to 20 SMA.

5

Selling

1. Price should be trading below EMA (89, LOW).
2. Prices should close below BB lower band.

3. Trail stop loss to 20 SMA.

Traders should use the BB breakouts in conjunction with other technical indicators to maximize their odds of success.

(The author is Head - Technical & Derivative Research at Narnolia Financial Advisors)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Mar 23, 2019 09:00 am

tags #Technicals

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Election Tracker LIVE: NDA May Release 2nd List in Bihar; Rahul Gandhi ...

Hazard Lifts Belgium in Euro Qualifying as Depay Triggers Dutch Rout

Sterling Hits Hat-trick as England Thrash Czech Republic

UP Man Who Dragged His Feet for 2 Years Over Alimony Pays Up After Jus ...

Protests Erupt in West Bengal over BJP's Lok Sabha Poll Candidate Sele ...

Donald Trump Drops New North Korea Sanctions Because he 'Likes' Kim Jo ...

Djokovic, Osaka Win Miami Openers as Thiem Tumbles

Was a Relief to Get One Over The Rope, Says Finch on Century Moment

Two Weeks After Being Hacked, BJP Website Back Online

Monetary Policy Committee to meet six times during 2019-20, says RBI

Government exceeds disinvestment target in FY19

Congress party struggles to build alliance, giving PM Modi an edge

RBI to come up with mobile app to help visually impaired identify curr ...

RBI again defers Ind AS implementation by banks

Markets this week: Hindalco top gainer, Maruti Suzuki top loser

Wall Street falls at open on global growth worries

Pre-election stock market rally on Narendra Modi election 2019 win, sa ...

Gold prices steady below three-week high as stock markets rise

India gets first Lokpal: Whether ombudsman will bring in change or be ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Rahul Gandhi contesting from a second seat in ...

Kabir Khan on Roar Of The Lion: My docu-drama will show an emotional f ...

L&T’s Mindtree stake buy: SEBI, govt must protect tech firm’s smal ...

Special counsel Robert Mueller concludes Russia-Donald Trump probe, de ...

Mate X: The inspiration, challenges and problems behind Huawei's first ...

Understanding mental illness: The all-consuming nature of anxiety, and ...

Beyond Holi ke rang: How the idea of colour has come to define Indian ...

AFI's policy on selection of Indian squad for global events has made r ...

Filmfare awards 2019 predictions: Ranbir Kapoor or Ranveer Singh, Alia ...

Priyanka Chopra clears the air on her fight with Meghan Markle but we ...

IPL 2019: Virat Kohli and RCB team are in high spirits as they jet off ...

IPL 2019: Jasprit Bumrah slammed on social media for ignoring gatekeep ...

Shah Rukh Khan defends Karan Johar's style sense but says he has fat f ...

Miley Cyrus does not want the doorman to ask her for her ID, here’s ...

First Class from Kalank: Varun Dhawan puts up a jovial show while Alia ...

Salman Khan is in quite a mood in this picture with Ahil and Arpita Kh ...

Gautam Gambhir joins BJP and the Twitter erupts with mixed reactions!
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.