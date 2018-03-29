Technical analysis: How opposing thinking needs to be developed

CK Narayan

While learning technical analysis, we go through different techniques. As we read the books, we find that almost all the techniques have some validity and based on our own choices, some have greater validity than others. Since we learn them discreetly (most of the time), they also get embedded into our minds as distinct elements.

While trading, we try to apply what we have learnt. So we begin the process of analysis of the charts and can pretty well make out some stocks trading into support or resistance and others that are breaking out past some formation or the other.

Then we try to implement them. And suddenly, its almost as though a wall stood up in front of us! What seemed so clear last night is altogether different in actual denouement and then when we see it again after a day or so, looks clear once again! How is that possible, you wonder? Not getting any clear answer, you continue to do what you did earlier, hoping that the confusion will clear itself. For most of us, it never does. Few us continue to search for the answer while others just abandon the pursuit and practice altogether.

I am no stranger to these problems, having faced them numerous times in the past and continuing to face them in the present as well, despite many, many years at the job. I don’t know about others, but one of the answers I found was this. The difference between analysis and practice lies in the conflicting nature of the signals! When we look at charts we are seeing two different sets of signals- some where we have to fade the signal (i.e. support-resistance) while the others are those where we have to chase the signal (i.e. breakouts).

This aspect of fading the signals or chasing requires a mindset that is able to veer 180 degrees without missing a beat! Think about that. How many people can really do this efficiently? At one moment (with one stock) you are going against the trend (fading the move into support or resistance) while with another stock you need to be trading the breakout. So you are long in one and short in another.

This is a lot more difficult than it looks on a chart that is being viewed offline in the comfort of your home with the market shut. But when we try to do this in a live market environment, the mind suddenly is incapable of dealing with the conflicting and opposing nature of the action to be taken and either freezes or fails to act efficiently.

Resulting in losses or diminished profits. Leading to questioning of one’s abilities or skills; Followed by a lowering of confidence. Carrying into hesitancy at the execution of the next signal; consequently, trading further away from the actual point of entry, creating a larger than acceptable risk levels; Lowered confidence and incorrect entry creates a psychology of fear in the new trade that makes us abandon it at the slightest sign of trouble, not able to wait for a logical, pre-planned conclusion.

Answer lies in developing the skill to turn 180 degrees in thinking without hesitation. If we find that difficult, try to stick to just one kind of trade. You will end up missing many. But your success will increase. Try it.