172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|tech-stocks-push-sp-500-nasdaq-to-record-highs-at-open-5790301.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Launch your ETF investment journey at Making ETFs More Mutual webinar on September 4. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 02, 2020 08:26 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Tech stocks push S&P 500, Nasdaq to record highs at open

The S&P 500 opened higher by 17.11 points, or 0.49 percent, at 3,543.76.

Reuters

Technology stocks pushed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to record highs at the open on Wednesday, while the Dow inched closer to its pre-pandemic peak as data showed a moderate rise in US private payrolls last month.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 17.11 points, or 0.49 percent, at 3,543.76 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 107.60 points, or 0.90 percent, to 12,047.26 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 91.13 points, or 0.32 percent, at the open to 28,736.79.

Close
 
First Published on Sep 2, 2020 08:22 pm

tags #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.