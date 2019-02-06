Tech Mahindra surges 4% after profit rises 13% to Rs 1,203 crore

Shares of Tech Mahindra have surged over 4 percent on Wednesday morning as investors reacted to its December quarter performance.

The stock touched a 52-week high of Rs 788.45. It touched an intraday high of Rs 788.45 and an intraday low of Rs 774.10.

The IT major reported a 13 percent sequential rise in Q3 profit at Rs 1,203 crore. The company reported 27.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit.

The revenue for the quarter rose 3.6 percent against the September quarter to Rs 8,944 crore.

In constant currency terms, revenue was up 4.3 percent sequentially. Revenue in US dollar terms was at $1,260.8 million, up 4.3 percent YoY and up 3.5 percent QoQ.

The company also raised its employee count in the quarter to 1,21,842, registering an addition of 3,451 employees sequentially.

EBITDA for the December quarter rose 6.4 percent sequentially and 36.2 percent on-year to Rs 1,723 crore.

EBITDA margins came in at 19.3 percent, up 300 bps YoY and 50 bps QoQ.

At 09:20 hrs, Tech Mahindra was quoting at Rs 785.55, up Rs 35.55, or 4.74 percent, on the BSE.