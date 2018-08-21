App
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2018 12:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tech Mahindra gains 4%; BoFAML upgrades stock to buy, raises target to Rs 800

According to BoFAML, the telecom revival is going to boost both top-line & margin outlook.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Tech Mahindra added 4.5 percent intraday Tuesday as foreign research house BoFAML (Bank of America Merrill Lynch) has upgraded the stock to buy from underperform.

The research house raised target price to Rs 800 from Rs 600 per share.

According to BoFAML, the telecom revival is going to boost both top-line & margin outlook.

It expect operating profit to grow at a CAGR of 18% over FY18-21.

techmah

At 12:25 hrs Tech Mahindra was quoting at Rs 707, up Rs 21.10, or 3.08 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 729.00 and 52-week low Rs 410.60 on 23 April, 2018 and 04 September, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 3.04 percent below its 52-week high and 72.15 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Aug 21, 2018 12:32 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

