Tech, financials lead resurgent Wall Street as oil plunges

Representative image (Source: Reuters)

U.S. stocks surged on Wednesday led by financial and tech shares, rebounding from several down days as oil prices pulled back sharply after fanning inflationary fears and investors gauged developments in the Ukraine crisis.

The S&P 500 posted its biggest one-day percentage gain since June 2020, while the Nasdaq tallied its biggest rise since March 2021.

Global oil prices posted their biggest plunge since the early pandemic days nearly two years ago, after the United Arab Emirates said the OPEC member would support increasing output into a market in disarray because of supply disruptions caused by sanctions imposed on Russia over its conflict with Ukraine.

A steep rise in oil and other commodities has sparked concerns about a further jolt to rising inflation and the potential for slowing economic growth.

"I think it is an oversold rally on cooling in commodities,” said Walter Todd, chief investment officer at Greenwood Capital. “Stocks have been sold pretty aggressively for a few days. I don’t know that it permanently changes the direction of things.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 653.61 points, or 2%, to 33,286.25, the S&P 500 gained 107.18 points, or 2.57%, to 4,277.88 and the Nasdaq Composite added 460.00 points, or 3.59%, to 13,255.55.

The heavyweight technology group and financials were the top-gaining S&P 500 sectors, rising 4% and 3.6% respectively.

Energy, which has been the standout sector performer in 2022, fell 3.2% as benchmark Brent crude slid to around $110 a barrel from over $130 earlier in the week.