App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2018 07:40 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Tech, energy lead Wall Street rebound as trade worries ease

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 85.16 points, or 0.35 percent, to 24,337.96, the S&P 500 gained 10.86 points, or 0.40 percent, to 2,727.93 and the Nasdaq Composite added 40.73 points, or 0.54 percent, to 7,572.73.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

US stocks rose on Tuesday as gains in the technology and energy sectors helped Wall Street recover from a sharp sell-off a day earlier on spiralling global trade tensions.

Technology stocks added the most gains to the S&P 500 after having slid on Monday upon conflicting statements from Trump administration officials on restrictions on foreign investment in U.S. technology firms. Apple Inc , up 1.7 percent, snapped a three-day losing streak.

Energy was the greatest percentage gainer among the S&P's 11 major sectors, rising 1.6 percent as Washington pushed allies to halt imports of Iranian crude, which lifted oil prices more than 2 percent. [O/R]

"There's a relief rally in technology, and there's a fundamentals rally in energy," said Robert Phipps, a director at Per Stirling Capital Management in Austin, Texas.

related news

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 85.16 points, or 0.35 percent, to 24,337.96, the S&P 500 gained 10.86 points, or 0.40 percent, to 2,727.93 and the Nasdaq Composite added 40.73 points, or 0.54 percent, to 7,572.73.

General Electric Co shares rose 8.3 percent, the greatest percentage gain on the S&P 500 and the stock's biggest one-day gain in more than three years. The company said it would spin off its healthcare business and divest its stake in oil-services company Baker Hughes .

Shares of US homebuilder Lennar Corp jumped 4.3 percent as strong housing demand helped the company report better-than-expected quarterly results.

Harley-Davidson Inc shares were marginally lower, down 0.1 percent, after US President Donald Trump threatened the company with higher taxes. Trump's threat came in response to the company's announcement on Monday that it would move production from the United States to its international facilities for some of its motorcycles shipped to the European Union.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.93-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.66-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted five new 52-week highs and nine new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 63 new highs and 47 new lows.
First Published on Jun 27, 2018 07:14 am

tags #International Markets

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.