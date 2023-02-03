 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tech earnings hit pause button on market rally

Reuters
Feb 03, 2023 / 07:57 AM IST

Apple Inc, Google parent Alphabet and Amazon.com all posted results for the end-of-year quarter that left a sour taste in investors' mouths.

Big Tech led U.S. markets on a sharp rebound to kick off 2023. The message from their earnings on Thursday: not so fast.

Apple Inc, Google parent Alphabet and Amazon.com all posted results for the end-of-year quarter that left a sour taste in investors' mouths. The reports renewed questions about global economic demand, the effect of higher interest rates and whether the market's January rally got ahead of itself.

Nascent signs that consumer spending was beginning to rebound in China were not enough to change that.

Apple, the world's largest publicly traded company, fell short of expectations, hurt by lower iPhone sales and production disruptions in China. Amazon said operating profits could fallthis quarter due to lower demand, and Alphabet's online advertisers cut back their spend as well.