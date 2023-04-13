 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tech drags Hong Kong stocks, dollar squeezed as US inflation slows

Reuters
Apr 13, 2023 / 08:15 AM IST

Early in the Asia day the euro hit a 2-1/2 month top at $1.10. Investors reckon Europe's central bankers will need to stay on the hawkish side for longer than their U.S. counterparts to rein in rising prices.

Asian stocks struggled on Thursday, dragged by selling in Hong Kong tech shares, while the dollar was under pressure and short-dated bonds were firm as softening U.S. inflation seemed to suggest the U.S. rate hike cycle was nearing its end.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slid 0.3%, largely pressured by a 1.5% drop in Hong Kong tech stocks in the wake of the Financial Times reporting SoftBank was selling down its Alibaba stake.

Alibaba shares were down 3% in early trade and SoftBank shares flat and neither immediately responded to Reuters enquiries.