TeamLease services drops 3% as Q4 PAT falls 23%

TeamLease services witnessed a 3 percent decline in its share price on May 18 after the company reported a disappointing Q4 performance. The staffing company reported a 23 percent decline in its net profit to Rs 24 crore, against Rs 32 crore reported in the year ago period. PAT (profit after tax) stood at Rs 29 crore in the December 2022 quarter.

Company’s operating revenue came in 12 percent higher on a yearly basis while marginally increasing 2 percent quarterly to Rs 2,027 crore. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 18 percent YoY to Rs 34 crore compared to Rs 41 crore reported in the corresponding period of last fiscal year. It stood at Rs 32 crore in Q3FY22. EBITDA Margin contracted to 1.7 percent against 2.3 percent reported in Q4FY22.

“General staffing business has witnessed uniform growth across industry verticals with a strong outlook for upcoming quarters. Margins have come under pressure due to external variables impacting the higher margin businesses of specialised staffing and DA,” said Ashok Reddy, Managing Director, TeamLease Services.

The company added net 8,000 headcount in Q4FY23 in the general staffing segment, while for Degree Apprenticeship (DA) headcount dropped 9,000 on account of discontinuance of the NEEM (National Employability Enhancement Mission) programme. Specialised staffing was also down by 600 for the quarter owing to headwinds in the IT Industry. The company mentioned they have taken up cost control measures in both specialised staffing and DA segments.

“The company margin performance was better than expected during the quarter due to strong margin recovery in other HR services and lower unallocated expenses, however margins for FY23 remained under pressure due to continued pressure on PAPM,” wrote analysts at ICICI Direct.

“Cancellation of NEEM programme and slowdown in hiring in e-commerce and new age companies impacted general staffing revenues while moderation of hiring in IT services companies impacted specialised staffing services. Continued pressure on PAPM is worrying and recovery of the same is critical for margin recovery going forward.”

The company’s market cap has decline more than 34 percent in the last one year and around 12 percent in the last six months. At 10.11 a.m., the scrip was trading 2.9 percent down on the National stock exchange with benchmark Nifty trading 0.20 percent up at 18,218.60 points.

