Teachers' Day: Lessons on investing from top 5 market gurus like Warren Buffett, Howard Marks

Happy Teachers' Day!

Many successful investors would agree that investing is a process of constant learning.

Experience, experts, books and lives of all-time great successful investors are the channels of knowledge and wisdom that give us an edge to remain ahead in the game.

The day an investor stops learning, is the day he starts losing his grip. At this juncture, when the market looks highly unpredictable and the road ahead looks hazy, we can turn to the all-time greats to get cues

how to endure this volatility and how to navigate through uncertainty.

So, on this Teachers' Day, let us reflect on some key elements of the investment philosophies of five all-time great investors.

Warren Buffett

No investment lesson is complete without the mention of Warren Buffett who turned 90 on August 30.

A super successful investor and generous philanthropists, Buffett, has a legacy that cannot be matched by anyone ordinary.

The investment philosophy of Oracle of Omaha has been identifying undervalued strong companies.

A company's competitive advantage and its potential to generate profit in the long term are the key elements of Buffett's investing style. He has often said it publicly that an investor must buy a stock that he/she can hold for 10 years, irrespective of short-term developments.

At first glance, Buffett's approach looks fairy simple - finding an undervalued company with the potential of growth at a cheaper price. But this simple-looking approach takes a lot of experience, knowledge and logic to emulate.

Benjamin Graham

Popularly known as the father of value investing, Graham was an American investor and economist who wrote a widely acclaimed book "The Intelligent Investor" on value investing.

The book has been termed as "the best book about investing ever written" by Warren Buffett.

Graham's investment philosophy teaches us that investing is not just an act of earning profit. It is, in fact, investing in the idea of that business too that you are buying.

“A stock is not just a ticker symbol or an electronic blip; it is an ownership interest in an actual business, with an underlying value that does not depend on its share price,” he wrote.

Graham emphasises on rationality, backed by facts and calculations. "A stock investor is no right or wrong because others agreed or disagreed with him; he is right because his facts and analysis are right," Graham wrote, underscoring the importance of reality in investing over abstract visualisation.

Graham, like Buffett, also advocates buying cheap as even a good stock at a higher price makes the reward slim.

After buying cheap, one needs to be patient to endure market volatility.

“Invest only if you would be comfortable owning a stock even if you had no way of knowing its daily share price 3,” he wrote.

Jack Bogle

John Clifton 'Jack' Bogle was the founder of The Vanguard Group who popularised low-cost index investing among millions of people.

Long-term investing and diversity were the focal points of his investment style. Unlike the trend, he did not believe in individual stock-picking and favoured diversified index fund portfolio.

Bogle underscores the importance of taking rational calls when it comes to investing in funds and mere past performance cannot be the most important reason to invest in a fund. One needs to understand how market dynamics have changed and what are the emerging trend.

“Buying funds based purely on their past performance is one of the stupidest things an investor can do,” Bogle wrote.

One of the most important lessons Bogle has for us is that one should invest for the long term and never attempt to time the market.

“Owning the stock market over the long term is a winner's game, but attempting to beat the market is a loser's game," Bogle wrote in his book The Little Book of Common Sense Investing.

Peter Lynch

One can learn a very important lesson from Lynch not only for investing but for other walks of life too.

In his investing philosophy, discipline appears as the key theme. "The trick is not to learn to trust your gut feelings, but rather to discipline yourself to ignore them," he said.

One of the important lessons one can learn from Lynch is that success comes after many setbacks and one should take them as lessons. "People who succeed in the stock market also accept periodic losses, setbacks, and unexpected occurrences."

Lynch has a very important lesson for the current times, when the market is unpredictable, that one should not be afraid of periodic losses in investing.

“People who succeed in the stock market also accept periodic losses, setbacks, and unexpected occurrences. Calamitous drops do not scare them out of the game.”

Howard Marks

Marks, in his memos, has been quite vocal about the futility of trying to predict the market.

He believes that one views the market and the trends as per one's biases. So, rather than trying to predict the market, one should focus on now and decide the course of action.

Marks said most investors are trend followers while superior investors have more complex and insightful thinking.

“There’s only one way to describe most investors: trend followers. Superior investors are the exact opposite. Superior investing requires second-level thinking—a way of thinking that’s different from that of others, more complex and more insightful,” Marks wrote in his book The Most Important Thing: Uncommon Sense for the Thoughtful Investor.

The importance of risk and the ability to recognising it is also among the major themes that Marks has discussed.

“Risk is incredibly important to investors. It’s also ephemeral and unmeasurable. All of this makes it very hard to recognise, especially when emotions are running high. But recognise it we must,” he wrote.

