TD Power promoters, shareholders likely to sell 24.2% stake worth Rs 800 crore via block deal

TD Power Systems Limited is an India-based manufacturer of air-condition (AC) generators in the world (Representative image)

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

TD Power Systems Ltd's promoters and shareholders are likely to sell 24.2 percent stake in the company worth Rs 800 crore via block deal, sources told CNBC-TV18 on June 29.

The offer price for stake sale is set at Rs 214 per share, the sources added. The price is at four percent discount to the company's share price at market closing on June 28.

TD Power Systems closed 1.31 percent lower at Rs 222.95 apiece on the BSE on June 28. The NSE and the BSE remained shut on June 29 on account of the Bakri Eid.

Wholesale commodity markets, including metal and bullion, are also remain closed. There will be no trading activity in the forex and commodity futures markets either.

On June 28, Nifty 50 and Sensex stock indexes rallied about 1 percent each to hit record highs, lifted by gains in some Adani group stocks and heavyweight financial stocks.

The Nifty index rose as much as 1.03 percent to a record high of 19,011.25, after struggling to breach the level last week amid hawkish central bank commentary. The S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.98 percent to an all-time high of 64,037.10.

TD Power Systems Limited is a manufacturer of air-condition (AC) generators in the world with products in the output range of one megawatt (MW) to 200 MW for prime movers, such as steam turbines, gas turbines, hydro turbines, diesel engines, gas and wind turbines.