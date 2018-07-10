App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 10:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TCS' shares trade higher ahead of Q1 earnings

The stock has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,900.00 and an intraday low of Rs 1,872.60.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) were higher around a percent ahead of its results which will be declared in the day.

The stock has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,900.00 and an intraday low of Rs 1,872.60.

In the quarter ended March 31, TCS reported above company-average growth in all its verticals except BFSI, but CEO Rajesh Gopinathan had said the company was more “optimistic” about the vertical in this financial year.

Analysts will watch for commentary on the demand outlook for calendar 2018 budgets, especially for BFS.

“However, keenly watched will be the commentary on BFS recovery, green shoots of which were cited in the previous quarter,” said analysts at Motilal Oswal in a note to clients.

Kotak Institutional Equities also expects “all verticals, barring banking, will report healthy growth”.

The company also said that in last quarter margin could remain at 26-28 percent, but given increasing protectionism, onsite investments, wage hikes and visa costs, analysts will also look for commentary on how the company plans to maintain its forecast. Most brokerages expect the margin impact to be partially offset by rupee depreciation.

At 10:08 hrs Tata Consultancy Services was quoting at Rs 1,889.05, up Rs 1.40, or 0.07 percent.
First Published on Jul 10, 2018 10:14 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.