TCS' shares trade higher ahead of Q1 earnings

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) were higher around a percent ahead of its results which will be declared in the day.

The stock has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,900.00 and an intraday low of Rs 1,872.60.

In the quarter ended March 31, TCS reported above company-average growth in all its verticals except BFSI, but CEO Rajesh Gopinathan had said the company was more “optimistic” about the vertical in this financial year.

Analysts will watch for commentary on the demand outlook for calendar 2018 budgets, especially for BFS.

“However, keenly watched will be the commentary on BFS recovery, green shoots of which were cited in the previous quarter,” said analysts at Motilal Oswal in a note to clients.

Kotak Institutional Equities also expects “all verticals, barring banking, will report healthy growth”.

The company also said that in last quarter margin could remain at 26-28 percent, but given increasing protectionism, onsite investments, wage hikes and visa costs, analysts will also look for commentary on how the company plans to maintain its forecast. Most brokerages expect the margin impact to be partially offset by rupee depreciation.

At 10:08 hrs Tata Consultancy Services was quoting at Rs 1,889.05, up Rs 1.40, or 0.07 percent.