TCS, RIL, HDFC Bank can notch Rs 20 lakh cr in m-cap over next few years: Raamdeo Agrawal

"TCS, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank each can notch Rs 20 lakh crore in market capitalisation over next few years," said Raamdeo Agrawal, Joint Managing Director at Motilal Oswal Financial Services who has been focussing on top quality businesses by top quality managements.

Recently, Reliance Industries crossed Rs 10 lakh crore in market cap and became the most valued company among listed entities after tariff hikes and asset monetisation plans to cut down debt.

"Reliance Industries is very interesting case, invested more than Rs 3 lakh crore in capex in Jio and Retail. The outcome of these things will help the company maintain leadership," he said.

Raamdeo feels next five years will be fantastic and in the telecom space, average revenue per user (ARPU) can go from Rs 125 to Rs 250 and 60-70 percent of that goes to EBITDA. Hence, top telecom stocks will rally more from current levels.

TCS retained its second position in the highest market-cap list, followed by the country's second largest private sector lender (by asset size) HDFC Bank. These three stocks together now are valued at more than Rs 25 lakh crore.

HDFC Bank has been growing 20-22 percent consistently as it is very good money deployment machine with strong size while TCS has very low capital intensity business with higher free cash flow, through which they can do wonders.

Raamdeo said the quality of management was a difficult issue to focus on (for e.g. Manpasand Beverages which lost 97 percent of its value from highs due to corporate governance, debt concerns).

He believes tracking every company's accounts is a good way to understand management integrity. "Satyam is the real example of accounting fraud. Its actual profit margin was 3-4 percent which was inflated to compete with Infosys."

He said analysts typically focus more on profit & loss statement over balance sheets/cash flow statements, and dishonest accounting typically do debit balancesheets and credit P&Ls. Hence, the important is to focus on fixed assets, apart from free cash flows, he added.

Therefore, he advised buying stocks where managements have highest and unquestionable integrity. In fact, he believes investors should have a forensic mindset to study every company.

He further advised investors to have financials space in the portfolio with 30-40 percent exposure, where he sees private companies including banks, insurance, NBFCs continuing taking market share from public sector companies in coming years.

"Financials will continue to have a large contribution to wealth creation. One should stick with consistently and fastest growing companies," Raamdeo said.

Real estate remained one of the biggest industries globally and the government will resolve realty issue also soon, he feels. He sees huge housing demand in the country going ahead.

He said Sensex has hit a multiple of 25x forward earnings and hence, valuations remain very stretched currently.

The BSE Sensex and Nifty traded at around record high levels at the time of publishing this copy, after rising more than 13 percent since September 20 when the government announced the biggest decision of sharp cut in corporate tax rate which brought India to levels of developed nations.

