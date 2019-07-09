TCS reports Q1 profit at 8,131 cr; here are 10 key takeaways

Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS) June quarter profit beat the analyst estimates but the revenue was below the expectations as per its Q1 result reported on July 9.

It reported profit at Rs 8,131 crore for the quarter ended June 2019, flat sequentially. In the March quarter, the profit stood at Rs 8,126 crore.

"TCS reported a mixed bag in 1QFY20, with revenue coming in below expectations led by a subdued BFSI performance, while margins were largely in-line. Digital revenue continues to grow at a healthy pace, and attrition remains under control," Harit Shah, Senior Analyst - IT at Reliance Securities said.

"Given cost headwinds, we would also watch for comments on margin management given that apart from higher wage and onsite delivery costs, there is likely to be no INR tailwind either in FY20. We currently have a BUY rating on TCS with a target of Rs 2,300," he said.

Ahead of results, shares of TCS closed 2 percent lower at Rs 2131 on July 9.

We have collated a list of 10 takeaways from TCS Q1 results:

Net Profit:

TCS reported 0.06 percent sequential growth in the net profit to Rs 8,131 crore for the quarter ended June 30, higher than CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 7,820 crore. Year on year, the profit grew at 10.78 percent.

The rupee revenue grew 0.4 percent QoQ to Rs 38,172 crore for the quarter ended June, slightly lower than CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 38,506 crore. YoY, the revenue growth was at 11.4 percent.

TCS Q1 FY20 dollar revenue stood at $5,485 million, up 8.6 percent on a YoY basis.

Operating Margin:

The operating margin stood at 24.2 percent while the net margin for the came at 21.3 percent. The FY19 operating margin for TCS stood at 25.1 percent.

"We continue to invest in deepening our capabilities to help our customers in their transformation journeys. Additionally, our margins this quarter fully reflect the annual increments that we effected across the board in April,” said V Ramakrishnan, Chief Financial Officer at TCS.

“Sustained rigour in operations helped deliver strong cash conversion and EPS expansion,” he said.

Digital Revenue:

Digital revenues that are one-third of total revenues grew 42.1 percent YoY for the quarter ended June 30.

Geographical Growth:

Geographically, the growth was led by the UK (+16 percent), India (+15.9 percent) and Europe (+15 percent). Other markets also showed good momentum: North America (+7.7 percent), Asia Pacific (+9.5 percent), MEA (+6.4 percent) and Latin America (+6.4 percent).

Research and Innovation:

As on June 30, 2019, the company has applied for 4,682 patents, including 86 applied during the quarter and has been granted 1,022 patents.

Human Resources:

Strong hiring in Q1 resulted in a net addition of 12,356 employees, the highest in the last five years. The company has issued joining letters to over 30,000 fresh graduates. Almost 40 percent of them have been hired in Q1 and the rest are expected to join by Q2, the company said in the statement.

Consolidated headcount stood at 4,36,641 as of June 30, 2019. With continuing Initiatives to attract the best local talent across major markets, the workforce is becoming more diverse.

"The vibrant, enriching workplace and best-in-class retention rates at TCS are a key competitive differentiator. Customers value the lower attrition because it results In greater stability and fewer disruptions in our service delivery," said Milind Lakkad, Global Head, Human Resources at TCS.

"Moreover, TCS account teams are better placed to retain the contextual knowledge gained over time, and use that to build differentiated solutions tailored to each customer's unique requirements," he said.

Segment Revenues:

Revenue growth was broad-based across verticals. Life Sciences & Healthcare led the pack, growing 18.1 percent. The other verticals—BFSI (+9.2 percent), Retail & CPG (+7.9 percent), Communications & Media (+8.4 percent), Technology & Services (+7.8 percent) and Manufacturing (+5.5 percent)—all showed industry-leading growth rates.

Dividend:

The Board of Directors declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share of Re 1 each of the company. It will be paid on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, to the shareholders of the company.