TCS Q4: Expect subdued numbers; outlook on road ahead key monitorable

Industry experts and brokerages expect IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to release a subdued set of numbers in its March quarter scorecard on April 16.

But more than the numbers, the market will keenly observe the implications of the coronavirus outbreak on the business, the outlook for FY21E and commentary on client discretionary spending and pricing pressure.

According to ICICI Direct, COVID-19 is impacting the economy, with IT companies also expected to feel the heat. COVID-19 is the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

"We expect constant currency revenues to grow 0.5 percent sequentially (assuming 1 percent hit due to impact from COVID-19) mainly on the back of lockdown (in India and many other countries) and slower client- decision making led by lower discretionary spends," ICICI Direct said.

The brokerage added that the full impact of COVID-19 would be visible in Q1FY21E.

"Cross currency would act as a headwind of 10 bps leading to dollar revenue growth of 0.4 percent QoQ to $5,608 million. Rupee revenue growth is expected to grow 2 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 40,644 crore," ICICI Direct said.

The brokerage expects TCS' EBIT margins to remain flat QoQ to 25 percent, mainly aided by rupee depreciation and lower travel costs.

The estimates of Kotak Institutional Equities show TCS' CC (constant currency) revenue growth of 0.6 percent QoQ and 4.9 percent YoY.

"Our estimates for TCS bake in 1 percent hit from missed billings and lockdowns in India and developed markets in the last two weeks of March 2020. Without the COVID-19 hit, our revenue growth assumption would have been 1.6 percent QoQ in CC," Kotak said.

Kotak expects stable margins for TCS as the impact of lower billing due to COVID-19 disruptions will be offset by rupee depreciation and lower variable compensation payout.

"We note that March 2019 quarter had a one-time impact of 60 bps from contribution to electoral bonds. We expect record bookings despite disruptions in the second half of March. Robust bookings will be courtesy mega deals signed with Phoenix Group and $1.5 bn deal with Walgreen Boots," Kotak said.

Kotak believes the following 5 points will be in focus when TCS releases its numbers:

(1) Work from home -- focus will be on the percentage of employees, infrastructure readiness and client permissions.

(2) Longer-term implications on business from the current lockdown.

(3) Revenue and margin outlook for FY2021E in light of a potential recession.

(4) Nature and persistence of spending cuts and assumptions of normalization of growth, if any.

(5) Margin levers in light of potential pricing pressure. Kotak said it does not expect any change to capital allocation policy, nonetheless, this will be an area of focus.

Brokerage firm Sharekhan by BNP Paribas expects CC revenue growth of 4.8 percent YoY owing to supply disruption, lower billing and utlisation in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

EBIT margin is expected to remain flat despite lower billing and utilisation decline due to COVID-19 disruption, offset by rupee depreciation, lower variable pays and lower travelling expense. Net profit is expected to grow by 1.3 percent QoQ during the quarter, said the brokerage.

