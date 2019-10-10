TCS Q2 misses estimates, profit dips 1%; special dividend at Rs 40/share

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on October 10 reported a 1 percent sequential decline in the September quarter profit at Rs 8,042 crore, missing expectations.

Profit in the June quarter stood at Rs 8,131 crore. However, the year-on-year growth was 1.78 percent in bottomline.

Revenue in rupee terms grew by 2.1 percent quarter-on-quarter (up 5.8 percent YoY) to Rs 38,977 crore in Q2FY20, the IT company said in its BSE filing.

"We ended the quarter with steady growth despite increased volatility in the financial services and retail verticals. We remain confident as the medium and longer term demand for our services continues to be very strong, as evidenced by Q2 order book—the highest in the last six quarters," Rajesh Gopinathan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, said.

The country's largest software services provider's earnings missed analyst expectations on all parameters. Profit was expected at Rs 8,322 crore on revenue of Rs 39,285 crore for the quarter, according to a poll of analysts conducted by CNBC-TV18.

The company declared a second interim dividend of Rs 5 and a special dividend of Rs 40 per share.

On the operating performance front, TCS' earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for the quarter at Rs 9,361 crore declined 4.2 percent year-on-year and margin contracted 250bps YoY to 24 percent, missing analyst estimates of Rs 9,834 crore and 25 percent respectively.

The stock corrected nearly 6 percent in September quarter, but gained 6 percent year-to-date.