TCS Q1 profit flat at Rs 8,131 cr; revenue misses analyst estimates

IT services provider Tata Consultancy Services has reported sequentially flat profit at Rs 8,131 crore for the quarter ended June 2019. In the March quarter, the profit stood at Rs 8,126 crore.

The year-on-year growth in profit was 10.8 percent and revenue 11.4 percent.

Consolidated revenue from operations increased 0.42 percent sequentially to Rs 38,172 crore, the country's largest software services exporter said in its BSE filing.

"We have had a steady start to the new fiscal year. We see customers continuing to spend on their growth and transformation initiatives, and that is showing in our strong order book and deal pipeline this quarter," Rajesh Gopinathan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director said.

Constant currency revenue growth for the quarter stood at 10.6 percent YoY.

Revenue growth was broad-based across verticals year-on-year.

"Life Sciences & Healthcare led the pack, growing 18.1 percent. The other verticals—BFSI (+9.2 percent)' Retail & ePG (+7.9 percent), Communications & Media (+8.4 percent), Technology & Services (+7.8 percent) and Manufacturing (+5.5 percent)—all showed industry-leading growth rates," company said.

Among markets, it said growth was led by UK (+16 percent), India (+15.9 percent) and Europe (+15 percent). Other markets also showed good momentum with North America showing 7.7 percent growth, Asia Pacific (+9.5 percent), MEA (+6.4 percent) and Latin America (+6.4 percent), TCS said.

"Our diversified industry presence, comprehensive digital offerings, and agile way of working, coupled with Business 4.0 framework, enable us to stay relevant to customers. We are confident of the future as we embrace deeply the Machine First philosophy in delivering experiential and modern solutions to clients," N Ganapathy Subramaniam, ChIef OperatIng Officer & Executive Director said.