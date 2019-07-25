App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2019 06:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

TCS overtakes RIL to reclaim m-cap crown

Both TCS and RIL keep competing with each other for the coveted title of the most valued domestic firm in terms of market capitalisation.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Consultancy Services on July 25 went past Reliance Industries Limited to become the country's most valued firm by market valuation yet again. At close of trade, the market capitalisation (m-cap) of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) stood at Rs 7,98,620.04 crore, which is Rs 17,455.58 crore more than that of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) at Rs 7,81,164.46 crore on the BSE.

Shares of TCS rose by 1.51 per cent to close at Rs 2,128.30 on the BSE, while those of RIL declined 2.11 per cent to Rs 1,232.30.

Both TCS and RIL keep competing with each other for the coveted title of the most valued domestic firm in terms of market capitalisation.

Close

Apart from TCS and RIL, others in the top five list are HDFC Bank with a market valuation of Rs 6,24,666.23 crore, followed by HDFC (Rs 3,78,824.35 crore) and HUL (Rs 3,75,809.46 crore).

The m-cap figures of companies change daily with the stock price movement.

Disclaimer: “Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.”
First Published on Jul 25, 2019 06:50 pm

tags #Business #Market news #Reliance Industries Limited #Tata Consultancy Services

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.