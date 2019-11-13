App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2019 11:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TCS expands partnership with Phoenix Group; share price up 4%

The company said the expanded partnership will result in the digital transformation of Standard Life's pensions and savings operations.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) jumped almost 4 percent intraday on November 13, a day after the company announced an expansion of its long-term partnership with Phoenix Group.

".....expansion of long-term partnership with Phoenix Group, Europe's largest life and pensions consolidator, will drive the growth and transformation of the Standard Life business and meet the future needs of its customers, workplace clients and their advisers," TCS said in a BSE filing.

The company said the expanded partnership will result in the digital transformation of Standard Life's pensions and savings operations onto the TCS BFSI Digital Platform, powered by TCS BaNCS.

Close

Moreover, this will expand the overall scope by a further 4.2 million policies, taking the total number of policies managed by Diligenta, TCS' regulated subsidiary in the UK, on behalf of Phoenix Group, to nearly L0 million, said TCS.

related news

Meanwhile, media reports suggested that the government will consider on November 15 the proposals of TCS and Infosys to set up special economic zones (SEZ) in the IT sector.

The proposals will be taken up by the Board of Approval, the highest decision-making body for SEZ, in its meeting on November 15. The inter-ministerial body is chaired by the Commerce Secretary, PTI reported.

According to the agenda paper, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has sought formal approval from the government to set up the IT/ITeS zone in Tamil Nadu.

"TCS has proposed to invest Rs 900 crore in this zone and provide employment to about 12,000 persons," it said.

Shares of TCS traded 3.11 percent up at Rs 2,165 on BSE around 11:30 hours IST.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 13, 2019 11:52 am

tags #BSE #Buzzing Stocks #stocks

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.