172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|tcs-earnings-global-factors-to-dictate-domestic-markets-this-week-analysts-5919871.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2020 10:28 AM IST | Source: PTI

TCS earnings, global factors to dictate domestic markets this week: Analysts

Benchmark index Sensex advanced by 3.49 percent or 1,308.39 points last week on the back of Unlock 5.0 guidelines, positive macroeconomic data and renewed hopes of US stimulus measures. Domestic markets were closed on Friday on account of ''Gandhi Jayanti''.

PTI

Stock markets are expected to be driven by quarterly earnings by IT frontline companies, developments related to loan moratorium and global trends this week, analysts said.

News related to coronavirus cases and the US presidential election would be closely tracked by investors, they said.

Benchmark index Sensex advanced by 3.49 percent or 1,308.39 points last week on the back of Unlock 5.0 guidelines, positive macroeconomic data and renewed hopes of US stimulus measures. Domestic markets were closed on Friday on account of ''Gandhi Jayanti''.

Close

"This week marks the beginning of earnings season and among the top names, IT major TCS is scheduled to announce its number on October 7. Besides, news related to COVID-19 and updates on the US Presidential election will also be closely tracked," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

related news

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, a development that is likely to affect his hectic election campaign just weeks before the presidential polls.

"Market is expected to be guided by announcement of stimulus measures by the US and outcome of the SC moratorium hearing," Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said.

The Supreme Court on Monday will hear the plea on interest waiver during moratorium.

Analysts said PMI data for the services sector, movement in the rupee and Brent crude oil would be keenly watched by participants.

"Going ahead, market''s focus will shift to the earnings numbers especially from the IT frontline companies," said Sanjeev Zarbade, VP PCG Research, Kotak Securities.
First Published on Oct 4, 2020 10:28 am

tags #market ahead

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.