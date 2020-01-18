TCS could open slightly lower on Monday off revenue miss & higher margins

The level of Rs 2,300 on TCS is likely to pose as strong resistance while Rs 2,195 could be good support levels for this stock. As long as it remains below the resistance levels, it will remain in a sideways category, Umesh Mehta, Head of Research, Samco Securities, tells Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Q. It has been a great week for Indian markets with Sensex climbing above Mount 42K and Nifty hitting fresh record highs closer to 12,400 levels? Do you think the momentum should hold in the coming week as well?

A. Post the stupendous rally with Sensex and Nifty hovering around new highs, it seems that Mr Market will take a breather in large-caps but mid and small-caps will continue to rise.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have made comparatively lower infusions in the month of January which indicates their weakening convictions for the Indian markets.

Given rich valuations in large-cap space, the expectation of a larger fiscal deficit and other inflationary tendencies, FIIs have turned cautious which might bring about a pause in the larger market caps.

However, volatility will be high since the result season is fast picking pace and speculation is rife from the upcoming Budget 2020.

A. The Nifty is currently at all-time highs. In such circumstances, small and mid-caps are trading 20 percent below their lifetime highs. Such a huge divergence will cause broader indices to pick up the pace.

Global liquidity, cool down in the geopolitical situation, fresh hopes from Budget 2020 will drive the broader markets. And the fact that the Government has already announced major steps in the past three months built confidence in the market.

A. Investors can lighten up their trading portfolios and hold the core long-term quality stocks. Profit booking can be performed in cyclical.

The level of 12,200 level on the Nifty is good support for booking profits on your trading books and the cyclical part of investment stocks can also be churned.