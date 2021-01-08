TCS beats market estimates; 10 key highlights of Q3FY21 scorecard

IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) released its December quarter scorecard on January 8 in which it beat market estimates for net profit and revenue.

TCS said it was the strongest third-quarter growth in the last nine years. The company's Q3FY21 consolidated net profit came at Rs 8,701 crore against the CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 8,515 crore.

Consolidated revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 42,015 crore against the CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 41,350 crore.

Constant currency (CC) revenue growth came at 4.1 percent for the quarter, way better than the CNBC-TV18 poll of 2.8-2.9 percent.

Consolidated EBIT margin stood at 26.6 percent against CNBC-TV18 poll of 25.2 percent.

Here are the top 10 highlights of TCS' Q3FY21 earnings:

Revenue rises: Q3FY21 consolidated revenue at Rs 42,015 crore was 5.4 percent higher year-on-year. In the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, TCS reported a revenue of Rs 39,854 crore. Even in the quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) terms, the number was 4.7 percent higher, as in the September quarter of FY21, TCS' revenue was Rs 40,135 crore.

CC, dollar revenue beat estimates: Constant currency revenue growth at 4.1 percent QoQ (0.4 percent YoY) was ahead of analysts' expectations, in a seasonally weak quarter. The CNBC-TV18 poll estimates for the same were at 2.8-2.9 percent.

The dollar revenue for the December quarter at $5,702 million grew by 5.1 percent compared to the previous quarter, and better than the street estimates of $5,600 million.

Profit up: The Q3FY21 net profit of the company climbed 7.2 percent YoY to Rs 8,701 crore. In Q3FY20, the company's profit was Rs 8,118 crore. QoQ, the company's profit jumped 16.4 percent from Rs 7,475 crore in Q2FY21.

Dividend: The company's board of directors have declared a third interim dividend of Rs 6 per equity share of Rs 1 each of the company.

The third interim dividend, as per the company's statement, shall be paid on February 3, 2021. January 16, 2021, has been fixed as the record date for the purpose.

Good sequential growth in all verticals: The company claimed that its all verticals showed good sequential growth, led by manufacturing (up 7.1 percent), BFSI (up 2 percent), life sciences and healthcare (up 5.2 percent), communications & media (up 5.5 percent) and retail and CPG (up 3.1 percent).

On a year on year, constant currency basis, life sciences and healthcare continued to grow in double digits at 18.2 percent. BFSI (up 2.4 percent) and technology & services (up 2.4 percent) also turned positive, the company said.

Geographies: Among the markets in different geographical locations, sequential growth was led by North America (up 3.3 percent), India (up 18.1 percent), the UK (up 4.5 percent), and Continental Europe (up 2.5 percent).

"Other markets grew as well, with and the Asia Pacific growing 2.6 percent, MEA 6.7 percent and Latin America 3.1 percent," TCS said.

Services see strong rebound: TCS said the services segment of the company continued seeing a strong rebound in growth and transformation services as customers seek to operationalise new models.

"Growth in the quarter was led by cloud services, analytics & insights, cognitive business operations, loT and quality engineering & transformation platform services," TCS said.

Human resources: TCS said its consolidated headcount stood at 4,69,261 as of December 31, 2020, with a diverse workforce comprising 147 nationalities, and women constituted 36.4 percent of the base.

"Over 3,66,000 employees have been trained on multiple new technologies, and over 4,44,000 have been trained on Agile methods. The company's people culture and world-leading HR practices have made it the global industry benchmark in talent retention. In Q3, its IT services attrition rate (LTM) was at 7.6 percent," TCS said.

Deal wins: TCS secured several deals in the December quarter of FY21 such as a deal with a subsidiary of one of the world's largest chemical companies for delivering next-generation private cloud services with TCS Enterprise Cloud. The company has inked a deal with an Australian Bank for migrating existing on-premise virtualisation solutions to a leading hyper-scale cloud platform.

Management commentary: Commenting on the company's Q3 performance, Rajesh Gopinathan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director said: "Growing demand for core transformation services and strong revenue conversion from earlier deals have driven a powerful momentum that helped us overcome seasonal headwinds and post one of our best performances in a December quarter."

"We are entering the new year on an optimistic note, our market position stronger than ever before, and our confidence reinforced by the continued strength in our order book and deal pipeline."

N Ganapathy Subramaniam, Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director, said: "Our Q3 growth is a very satisfactory outcome of our ability to leverage the proactive investments made to capture the strong demand and be meaningful to our clients."

"We have had healthy deal closures and the growth has been broad-based on a sequential basis, setting ourselves well for the future. We also welcome to the TCS fold, the professionals from Pramerica and Postbank Systems, accelerating our growth plans in Ireland, Germany and more broadly in Europe."

V Ramakrishnan, Chief Financial Officer, said: "Strong growth across all our verticals and operational benefits from our SBWS model allowed us to post the highest operating margin in the last five years, even after rolling out a salary increase this quarter."

"We also had an a/I-time high cash conversion in Q3. This and our strong balance sheet position us very strongly to seize the opportunities that the current market offers, and more closely partner our customers in their growth and transformation journeys," Ramakrishnan added.