TCS bags contract from pet specialty retailer in US, share price gains 2%

The company has been selected by Petco to deploy TCS Optumera, an AI-powered merchandise optimisation suite
Tata Consultancy Services share price gained 1.75 percent intraday on December 18 after bagging a contract from pet specialty retailer in the United States.
The stock has rallied 8 percent in the last seven days. It was quoting at Rs 2,177.45, up Rs 11.80, or 0.54 percent, on the BSE at 1412 hours.
"Tata Consultancy Services has been selected by Petco, America's leading pet specialty retailer, to deploy TCS Optumera, an AI-powered merchandise optimization suite," the country's largest IT company said in a BSE filing.
PC Thomas, Head of Retail, North America-S&W, TCS.