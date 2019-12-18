App
Last Updated : Dec 18, 2019 02:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TCS bags contract from pet specialty retailer in US, share price gains 2%

The company has been selected by Petco to deploy TCS Optumera, an AI-powered merchandise optimisation suite

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Tata Consultancy Services share price gained 1.75 percent intraday on December 18 after bagging a contract from pet specialty retailer in the United States.

The stock has rallied 8 percent in the last seven days. It was quoting at Rs 2,177.45, up Rs 11.80, or 0.54 percent, on the BSE at 1412 hours.

"Tata Consultancy Services has been selected by Petco, America's leading pet specialty retailer, to deploy TCS Optumera, an AI-powered merchandise optimization suite," the country's largest IT company said in a BSE filing.

"TCS Optumera will enable Petco to harness the power of Algo Retail to embrace a more shopper-centric, data-driven merchandising strategy and digitally transform into a Business 4.0 enterprise," said

PC Thomas, Head of Retail, North America-S&W, TCS.

A weaker rupee also continued to support IT stocks. The Indian currency traded at 71.07 a dollar, down 10 paise from previous close at the time of publishing of this copy.

First Published on Dec 18, 2019 02:39 pm

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

