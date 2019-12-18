TCS bags contract from pet specialty retailer in US, share price gains 2%

Tata Consultancy Services share price gained 1.75 percent intraday on December 18 after bagging a contract from pet specialty retailer in the United States.

The stock has rallied 8 percent in the last seven days. It was quoting at Rs 2,177.45, up Rs 11.80, or 0.54 percent, on the BSE at 1412 hours.

"Tata Consultancy Services has been selected by Petco, America's leading pet specialty retailer, to deploy TCS Optumera, an AI-powered merchandise optimization suite," the country's largest IT company said in a BSE filing.

"TCS Optumera will enable Petco to harness the power of Algo Retail to embrace a more shopper-centric, data-driven merchandising strategy and digitally transform into a Business 4.0 enterprise," said

PC Thomas, Head of Retail, North America-S&W, TCS.