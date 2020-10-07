172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|tcs-announces-share-buyback-of-5-33-crore-shares-for-rs-16000-crore-5934901.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 07, 2020 07:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TCS announces share buyback of 5.33 crore shares for Rs 16,000 crore

In 2018, TCS had undertaken a share buyback programme worth up to Rs 16,000 crore. The buyback, at Rs 2,100 per equity share, had entailed up to 7.61 crore shares. In 2017, too, TCS had undertaken a similar share purchase programme.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
India's largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), on October 7, announced a share buyback proposal of Rs 16,000 crore.

The company said: "The board has approved a proposal to buy back up to 5,33,33,333 equity shares, being 1.42 percent of the total paid-up equity share capital, at Rs 3,000 per equity share for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 16,000 crore (excluding taxes and related expenses), on a proportionate basis under the tender offer route using the stock exchange mechanism, subject to the approval of the members by means of a special resolution through a postal ballot.

The offer price for the buyback is 9.6 percent higher than the stock's closing at Rs 2,737.40 on BSE on October 7.

TCS

Read more: TCS Q2 profit grows 6.7% to Rs 7,475 crore QoQ

In 2018, TCS had undertaken a share buyback programme worth up to Rs 16,000 crore.

The buyback, at Rs 2,100 per equity share, had entailed up to 7.61 crore shares. In 2017, too, TCS had undertaken a similar share purchase programme.

TCS had announced the mega buyback offer as part of its long-term capital allocation policy of returning excess cash to shareholders.
First Published on Oct 7, 2020 06:49 pm

