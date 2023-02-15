 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TCNS Clothing Co shares slump to 52-week low on disappointing Q3 results

Vaibhavi Ranjan
Feb 15, 2023 / 11:41 AM IST

Emkay Global Financial Services and Asian Markets Securities maintain a hold rating for the stock.

TCNS Clothing Company, a leading women's apparel retailer in India, saw its shares drop by around 7% and hit a 52-week low after announcing its disappointing third-quarter earnings report.

At 11.26 am, TCNS Clothing Company was trading at Rs 446.05 on the National Stock Exchange, down 4.59 percent from the previous close.

The company reported a net profit of only Rs 50 lakh, which was down 98 percent year-on-year. The drop was attributed to higher depreciation, lower other income and interest expense, coupled with weak operational performance, which weighed on the bottom line.

Furthermore, the company's revenue also declined by 6.8 percent on year to Rs 306.1 crore, dragged by specific fabric issues in brand W, muted B2B online sales, and challenges in Future Group-operated Central stores.