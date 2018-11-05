TCI Express Q2 net up 25% to Rs 16.27 crore

Express logistic service provider TCI Express said its net profit grew by 24.60 percent to Rs 16.27 crore in the second quarter ended September 2018.

The company in a statement said it had clocked a net profit of Rs 13.05 crore for the second quarter in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

"The increase in revenues pushed the company's PAT to rise by 24.60 percent during the quarter, when compared to the same period of last year," the company said in a statement.

The company said its revenue during the quarter showed a robust growth of 21.59 percent to Rs 248 crore.