Taxation 2023 – Are you unsure of the new or old income tax regime?

Despite the fact that taxes are paid out of everyone's pocket, understanding the subject of taxation appears to be exceedingly complicated. To add to the complexity, the recent budget announcement has made most of us scratch our heads as to what has been amended in taxation. On February 1st, 2020, the Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, unveiled Budget 2020. The introduction of the New Tax System was one of many significant statements made by the finance minister. The new tax system was implemented to make taxes simpler and less onerous for taxpayers to comply with. The capacity to claim exemptions and deductions, as well as income tax slab rates, are the main differences between the old and new tax regimes.

The bulk of taxpayers still submitted their ITRs under the old tax regime two years after the implementation of the new tax regime under section 115BAC. Thus, the tax slabs were altered for the new regime along with other modifications in the Union Budget 2023–24 to support this new regime. Confusion still prevails over the fundamentals of both the regimes and what would be the better option.

The Tax slab rates.

Income Tax Regime’ are as follows:

What are the deductions and Exemptions under the old Tax Regime?

The assessee can utilise the deductions, exemptions and allowances available under the old taxation framework in order to properly prepare their taxes and reduce their tax burden. Despite the high tax rates, there are a number of ways to reduce your tax liability. Through the years, the government has added provisions to the Income Tax Act, giving Indian taxpayers access to about 70 exclusion and deduction options that enable them to lower their taxable income and so pay less tax.

Following are the deductions:

Public Provident fund, Equity Linked Savings Scheme, Employee Provident Fund, Life Insurance premium, Principle and Interest component of home loan, Health Insurance Premiums, Investment in NPS, Saving Account interests, etc.

Exemptions:

House rent allowance, leave travel allowance, mobile and interest reimbursement, Food coupon or vouchers, standard deductions, leave encashment etc.

What is there in the New Tax Regime:

There are six tax brackets with lower rates for income up to Rs. 15 lakhs in each. The various income slabs and tax rates prevent the availability of multiple exemptions and deductions. The new tax system has advantages and disadvantages.

The new tax plan is different from the old one in two ways:

1. Under the new system, there are more tax brackets with decreased rates in the range of Rs. 15 lakhs.

2. Any exemptions and deductions that taxpayers used under the previous regime will no longer be available under the new one.

A comparison of the previous and new tax regimes

The question of which tax system to choose cannot have a simple, clear answer. The condition and financial standing of each taxpayer will determine this. Although the new system seems preferable given the lower tax rates, it is recommended to compare the two systems before choosing the new one or deciding to stick with the old one because several deductions and exemptions are not available under the new system.

Let us take an example of a person earning more than Rs. 15 lakhs per annum

Tax implications on Bonds and Debentures

The interest and capital gains generated from NCD is taxed the same as any other interest income, for example Bank Fixed Deposit (FD).

TDS on Interest Rate

Whatever interest generated though bonds and debentures investment will have a 10% TDS deduction from the upcoming fiscal years.

Taxation on listed NCDs

Incase if you decide to sell the listed NCDs, the income generated from the sale come under tax. The income could attract tax in a couple of ways, one is short term capital gains (STCG) if you decided to sell NCDs within 12 months from the date of allotment. And another is long term capital gains (LTCG) if you decided to sell NCDs after a period of 12 months from the allotment.

Long-term capital gains on the sale of an NCD (a listed securities) are taxed at preferential rates under Section 112 of the IT Act, however short-term capital gains on the sale of NCDs would be taxed basis your income tax slab and the long term gain will be taxed at 10% without indexation.

Taxation on Unlisted NCDs

In terms of unlisted NCDs, short term capital gains (STCG) if you decided to sell NCDs within 36 months from the date of allotment. The long-term capital gains (LTCG) if you decided to sell NCDs after a period of above 36 months from the allotment.

Short terms gains from unlisted bond and debentures would be taxed based on your income tax slab and long term gain will be taxed at 20% without indexation.

The taxation is applicable from 1st of April 2023.

Capital Gains Exemption under Section 54EC.

An assessee who sold a long-term capital asset, such as a building or piece of land, or both, may be eligible for an exemption by purchasing NHAI or REC Bonds investment up to 50lakhs.

The exemption amount will be the lesser of:

1. The price of REC or NHAI bonds

2. Capital Gain through the sale of a building, land, or both.

According to Section 54EC of the Income Tax Act, the taxpayer may use the capital gain exemption to lower their tax obligation.

The Taxation on MLD (Market Linked Debentures) ReturnsWhat is Market linked Debentures?

A fixed-income instrument whose returns correlate to the performance of an underlying market-linked index, such as the Nifty 50 or government securities.

Previously, market linked debentures were not under any sort of tax in case you were to sell before maturity. Now the government has introduced new norms, and the MLD earnings will be taxed based on your income tax slab.

With the above being said, there is no need to press the panic button for the current year, as all the proposed regulations will come into effect from the next fiscal year. For the current fiscal year, you still choose between the old and new regime for your tax returns.

