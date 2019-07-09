Proposed taxes bleed markets; is it time to press the exit button?

Even though Sensex has lost more than Rs 8 lakh crore in valuations since hitting all-time high in early June, the Indian equity market is still an attractive investment destination for a long term, as per experts.

Short term jitters, however, will be here until there is clarity on the budget proposal that seeks to impose a surcharge on ‘super rich’. There are reports that the surcharge may also apply to foreign investors.

Moreover, the government's proposal to impose 20 percent tax on share buyback and increasing public shareholding in the listed companies to 35 percent also affected the market.

On July 8, the next trading session after the Budget, Indian markets witnessed its worst day of 2019 that pushed the Nifty below its crucial support of 11,600 and key short term moving averages. Sensex also dived below 39,000.

Despite the knee-jerk reaction, experts say the long term prospects for Indian companies, especially the largecap ones, still bullish, argue experts.

“Investor should use the current sell-off to accumulate good quality stocks. Current sell-off is not due to any de-rating in earnings or earning quality but due to multiple stabilisations. At lower levels, one should be contrarian and accumulate stocks for long term earnings growth potential,” Shailendra Kumar, CIO at Narnolia Financial Services told Moneycontrol.

“Some of the measures announced in the Union Budget are short term negative. But once the budget achieves its objective of ease of liquidity in the economy, corporate earnings would get better,” he said.

Although June quarter earnings are likely to remain a mixed bag, analysts prefer largecaps for the portfolio. Small and mid-cap stocks are likely to remain under pressure and investors should have limited exposure as earnings downgrades may happen. But, select quality names from the broader market will do well.

“Based on our in-house Q1-FY20 preview, Nifty earning is expected to grow just 1.3 percent YoY. Earnings of Kotak Institutional Equities universe is expected to grow 1.3 percent in Q1FY20 and if we exclude banking sector then earnings should decline 6.7 percent YoY,” Rusmik Oza, Head of Research, Kotak Securities told Moneycontrol.

“Considering the Q1FY20 estimates, we could see a sharp cut in FY20E earnings of Nifty and basket of BSE500 companies,” he said.

What to buy?

Now the question is, where should investors put their money? Experts say largescaps are the safest bet given the volatility and weaker gloabal and domestic cues.

“Despite high valuations, our preference remains large-cap stocks. In the broader market, small caps offer better value,” Sunil Sharma, Chief Investment Officer, Sanctum Wealth Management told Moneycontrol.

“Buying during a bear market is difficult because you could easily be catching a falling knife. We continue to advise investors to review valuations, align portfolios towards visible earnings growth, and superior skill. One could consider an infrastructure fund; however, we’d like to see the credit spigot open wider,” he said.

Sharma continues to favour banking, IT, MNCs, services, real estate, infrastructure suppliers (wires, pipes), specialty chemicals and consumption, selectively.

Table: Dolat Capital's sector-wise assessment of the impact of budget and preferred picks.