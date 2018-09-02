App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 02, 2018 01:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tax compliance improved after demonetisation: EAC-PM member

Ravi also stressed on the need for rationalising GST tax and laws related to real estate sector

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) member Shamika Ravi has said the tax compliance has increased after demonetisation, though in hindsight it appears that the whole process could have been handled in a better manner.

Ravi, also a senior fellow at Brookings India, further said that there is a need for more tax rationalisation to reduce the compliance burden. "Have you seen the tax compliance (after demonetisation)? Why do you think that has happened?"

"...Implementation of demonetisation was definitely questionable. Just the fact that we brought Rs 2,000 notes, that defies the logic of delegitimising of high-value currency notes," she told PTI in an interview.

On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the demonetisation of high-value currency notes. According to recent RBI data, of the Rs 15.41 lakh crore worth Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes in circulation on November 8, 2016, when the note ban was announced, currency worth Rs 15.31 lakh crore has returned to the banking system.

Ravi also stressed on the need for rationalising GST tax and laws related to real estate sector. "Tax rationalisation has to happen, particularly when it comes to real estate sector...Can GST be rationalised further, yes it can be.

The compliance burden has to be reduced," she emphasised. Replying to a question related to depreciation of the rupee, the EAC-PM member said that falling rupee should not be seen as falling power of the country.

The rupee on Friday had slumped to a fresh record low of 71 against the dollar for the first time ever on persistent demand for the US currency amid rising crude prices.
First Published on Sep 2, 2018 01:10 pm

tags #demonetisation #India #markets

