Tata Teleservices Maharashtra tops Rs 50,000 cr market capitalization

Tata group firm Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Ltd (TTML) crossed Rs 50,000 crore market capitalization on January 7 in early trade. In spite of rising debt and quarterly losses over the years, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra shares surged over 9200% in the last 14 months.

The scrip climbed to an all-time high of Rs 264 in early deals today from Rs 2.82 apiece hit on 16 October 2020, a rise of 9262.50%. In 2021, the stock surged 2496%.

At 9.16am, TTML stock was trading at a fresh record high of Rs 264 apiece on BSE, up 5% from its previous close, taking its market cap to Rs 51,610.09 crore. On the other hand, benchmark Sensex rose 512.31 points or 0.86% at 60,114.15.

TTML has become the sixth most valued firm in Tata Group, beating Tata Communications, Voltas, Trent, Tata Elxsi, Indian Hotels and Tata Chemicals that have much higher revenues.

Among Nifty500 firms, it boasts of a higher m-cap than JSW Energy Ltd, Hero MotoCorp, Jubilant FoodWorks, ABB India, Page Industries, SAIL, Gujarat Gas, Vodafone India, Biocon, Lupin Ltd, ACC, United Breweries and Colgate Palmolive India.

ACE Equities has quarterly earnings data of TTML since 2001 and it shows that the firm has reported profit for two quarters only– March 2019 and June 2010. For the rest of the quarters – 80 out of 82 – it reported losses. As of fiscal year 2021, the firm had total debt of Rs 19,429.22 crore.

In 2020, Tata Sons wrote-off its investment of Rs 28600 crore in Tata Tele. Its consumer mobile operations were transferred to Bharti Airtel in July 2019.

As per media reports, the company is being revived as Tata Tele Business Services to cater to SMEs and is expected to play a key role in Tata’s SuperApp, a digital platform offering various consumer services together.

"Though reporting losses and having a weak balance sheet, the company is expected to turn around with financial support of the promoter Tata Group. The company is emerging as a key player in enterprise space and offers a comprehensive portfolio of voice, data and managed services to enterprises and carriers", said Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities.

"Fundamentally, the company could be a great turnaround story with the traction in the sector and financial support by the promoter group. Technically, a new position in the stock could be risky, as the stock has been trading at upper circuit mostly and is at all time high", Nigam added.

Care Ratings in its May 2021 report said that till June 2019, Tata Sons has infused about Rs. 46,595.05 crore in TTSL and its associate Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra).

On this continued surge in stock, the firm has clarified to exchanges that " We would like to submit that we have always promptly intimated of any events, information, etc. required to be disclosed under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and will continue to do so in future as and when any such event or information occurs in the Company. At this stage there is nothing further to disclose", .