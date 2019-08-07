Tata Tele (Maharashtra) loss narrows to Rs 229 crore in June quarter

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) on August 7 said its net loss nearly halved to Rs 228.85 crore in the June quarter 2019-20. The loss in the year-ago period stood at Rs 455.4 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income of of the company for the just concluded June quarter came in at Rs 295.2 crore, almost 12 per cent lower than the year-ago period.

Consumer mobile business (CMB) of Tata Teleservices became part of telecom operator Bharti Airtel, a joint statement by the two companies had said on July 1.

In its results filing, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) said that exceptional items during the recent June quarter included a restructuring cost of Rs 2.26 crore.