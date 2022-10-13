English
    Tata Tele collaborates with Google Cloud to help SMBs, share price hits upper circuit

    Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) hit an upper circuit limit of approximately 5 percent after the announcement.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 13, 2022 / 03:45 PM IST
     
     
    Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS), the brand under which Tata Teleservices offers voice, data and managed services to enterprises and carriers, announced a partnership with Google Cloud on October 13 to offer the Google Workspace suite to small and medium businesses (SMBs) in India to support their communication and collaboration needs for hybrid working.

    Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) hit an upper circuit limit of approximately 5 percent after the announcement. The stock was up 4.98 percent at Rs 105.40 a piece at 3:16 pm on the BSE.

    “Designed to meet every unique business need, Google Workspace streamlines workflows for businesses and employees, helping boost their productivity backed by around-the-clock managed services by TTBS,” the digital connectivity enabler said in a statement.

    “This collaboration is a testimony to the shared vision of Tata Tele Business Services and Google Cloud to fuel productivity and enhance digital maturity of small and medium enterprises in India. This will empower them to leverage the right collaboration tools to stay connected and productive while delivering better customer experiences as they navigate in this new reality of hybrid work ecosystem. This new alliance is a significant step in strengthening Tata Teleservices efforts to democratize connected cloud capabilities for businesses to help them move faster in their digital adoption journeys,” Vishal Rally, Sr. VP & Head, Product, Marketing andCommercial, Tata Teleservices said.
    first published: Oct 13, 2022 03:17 pm
