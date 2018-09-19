App
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2018 02:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Steel up 3% on acquiring 51% stake in Creative Port Development

The company has completed the acquisition of 51 percent equity stake in Creative Port Development.

Shares of Tata Steel advanced 3 percent intraday Wednesday on completion of stake acquisition in Creative Port Development

The company has informed that it has completed the acquisition of 51 percent equity stake in Creative Port Development.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 755.06 and 52-week low Rs 493.50 on 15 January, 2018 and 19 July, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 17.18 percent below its 52-week high and 26.72 percent above its 52-week low.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 49.67 per share. (Jun, 2018). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 12.59. The latest book value of the company is Rs 511.35 per share.

At current value, the price-to-book value of the company was 1.22. The dividend yield of the company was 3.2 percent.

At 13:58 hrs Tata Steel was quoting at Rs 625.35, up Rs 12.90, or 2.11 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Sep 19, 2018 02:04 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

