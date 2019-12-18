Tata Steel share price gains 2% amid buzz of domestic business restructuring

Shares of Tata Steel gained more than 2 percent intraday on December 18 after a media report suggested that the company may announce restructuring of the domestic business to unlock value.

Tata Steel BSL also rallied more than 2 percent, Tata Metaliks 4.4 percent and Tata Steel Long Products (erstwhile Tata Sponge Iron) climbed 8 percent intraday.

Sources told CNBC-TV18 that Tata Steel may form 4 verticals which are long products, mining, Tata Steel and Tata Steel Utilities & Services.

The Tata Group company may look at restructuring listed companies Tata Metaliks and Tata Sponge which both may be named Tata Steel Long Products, sources said, adding the company may look at restructuring Tinplate in future.

Tinplate Company of India share price jumped more than 6 percent after the news.

While clarifying on the same, Tata Steel told CNBC-TV18 that they strategically review business portfolio on an ongoing basis and currently they are not in a position to make any further comment in the matter.