App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 18, 2019 01:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Steel share price gains 2% amid buzz of domestic business restructuring

The Tata Group company may look at restructuring listed companies Tata Metaliks and Tata Sponge which both may be named Tata Steel Long Products, sources said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
8| Tata Steel | Revenue: Rs 1,59,835.46 crore (Image: Reuters)
8| Tata Steel | Revenue: Rs 1,59,835.46 crore (Image: Reuters)
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Tata Steel gained more than 2 percent intraday on December 18 after a media report suggested that the company may announce restructuring of the domestic business to unlock value.

Tata Steel BSL also rallied more than 2 percent, Tata Metaliks 4.4 percent and Tata Steel Long Products (erstwhile Tata Sponge Iron) climbed 8 percent intraday.

Sources told CNBC-TV18 that Tata Steel may form 4 verticals which are long products, mining, Tata Steel and Tata Steel Utilities & Services.

Close

The Tata Group company may look at restructuring listed companies Tata Metaliks and Tata Sponge which both may be named Tata Steel Long Products, sources said, adding the company may look at restructuring Tinplate in future.

related news

Tinplate Company of India share price jumped more than 6 percent after the news.

While clarifying on the same, Tata Steel told CNBC-TV18 that they strategically review business portfolio on an ongoing basis and currently they are not in a position to make any further comment in the matter.

At the time of publishing this copy, Tata Steel was up 1.81 percent at Rs 447.45, Tata Steel BSL up 1.81 percent at Rs 28.20, Tata Metaliks up 1.63 percent at Rs 600, Tata Steel Long Products up 5.11 percent at Rs 403.50 and Tinplate Company of India up 4.10 percent at Rs 148.65 on the BSE.

LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 18, 2019 01:10 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Tata Steel

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.