Tata Steel rises 3% on JV agreement with German company; CLSA maintains buy

Shares of Tata Steel rose more than 3 percent in the early trade on Monday as company signed joint venture (JV) agreements to create new steel champion in Europe.

Tata Steel has approved the terms to create a 50:50 joint venture which will combine the European steel businesses of the company and thyssenkrupp AG and has adopted resolutions for the signing of the definitive agreement, company said in release.

The formal execution of the definitive agreements is expected shortly.

JV company will be positioned as a leading pan European high quality flat steel producer with a strong focus on performance, quality and technology leadership to support customers’ sustainability ambitions.

Brokerage: Investec | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 741

Investec has maintained buy rating on Tata Steel, while cut the target price to Rs 741 from Rs 777 per share to factor reduced economic interest and lower Europe profitability.

The agreement signed between Tata Steel- thyssenkrupp is with lower economic interest for Tata’s.

Meanwhile, major overhang is past, though bloated balance sheet remains a concern with pending Bhushan Power deal.

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 855

CLSA has maintained buy rating on Tata Steel and cut target price to Rs 855 from Rs 920 per share.

Change in the economic interest to have limited value impact and signing JV agreement should assuage a key uncertainty.

CLSA continue to like Tata given strong margin outlook and tightening steel demand-supply in India.

Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Hold | Target: Rs 586

Jefferies has maintained hold rating on TATA STEEL with a target of Rs 586.

The concessions agreed upon by company w.r.t deal with Thyssenkrupp is looking modest. However, concerns around lower debt transfer had been near-term overhangs, but should now ease.

Jefferies believe that Q1 margin for the company should be strong, but may moderate going ahead

At 09:35 hrs Tata Steel was quoting at Rs 579.85, up Rs 12, or 2.11 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil