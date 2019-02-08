Tata Steel Q3 profit surges 53% YoY to Rs 1,751 crore; India biz revenue up 10%

Tata Steel reported a surge of 53 percent (year on year) in its net profit for the December quarter at Rs 1,751 crore. The company had reported a profit of Rs 1,144 crore during the same quarter of last year.

The revenue has risen 23 percent at Rs 41,219 crore versus Rs 33,446.6 crore that was posted by the company last year.

At an operating level, the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 18 percent to Rs 6,723.9 crore against Rs 5,697 crore reported last year.

The operating margin came in marginally lower at 16.3 percent against 17 percent last year.

On geographies, India business revenue rose 10 percent at Rs 17,173.9 crore against Rs 15,595.8 crore last year.

The Europe business revenue rose 8 percent at Rs 15,850.5 crore against Rs 14,692.7 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Meanwhile, rest of the world business revenues grew 39.6% at Rs 202.1 crore against Rs 144.7 crore last year.