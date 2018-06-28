Tata Steel gains over 1% on buzz of Thyssenkrupp nearing JV compromise with co

Shares of Tata Steel gained over a percent in the morning trade as investors bet on its deal with Thyssenkrupp reaching a compromise.

The stock has touched an intraday high of Rs 549.90 and an intraday low of Rs 544.00.

Thyssenkrupp and Tata Steel are nearing a 15 billion euro ($17.4 billion) deal this week to combine their European assets into a global steel giant, sources familiar with the talks told Reuters.

Talks to hammer out the final details are progressing well and a compromise has been reached on closing a valuation gap between the businesses, three of the people said.

The combination of Thyssenkrupp’s and Tata Steel’s European steel assets, first announced in September, would create the continent’s second-largest steelmaker after ArcelorMittal with 15 billion euros in combined sales.

Sources told Reuters this month that the compromise options included a cash payment to Thyssenkrupp, changing the 50-50 ownership structure of the venture, lowering the debt to be transferred to it, or limiting dividend payments to Tata Steel for a number of years.

“Talks are very constructive, they are on the final stretches,” one of the people said.

Negotiations are ongoing and could still be delayed or collapse at the last moment, the people said, adding that both companies had a great interest in getting a deal done.

Thyssenkrupp and Tata Steel both declined to comment.

The stock has fallen around 5 percent in the past one month, while in the past three days, it has fallen around 2 percent. At 09:55 hrs Tata Steel was quoting at Rs 546.80, up Rs 3.55, or 0.65 percent, on the BSE.