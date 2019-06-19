Tata Steel ends 5% higher, ends 4-day losing streak after Goldman Sachs maintains buy

Share price of steel major Tata Steel ended 5 percent higher on June 19 thereby breaking its 4-day loosing streak. Global research firm Goldman Sachs has maintained a Buy recommendation on the stock with a target price of Rs 570 per share.

On May 30, 2019 The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on May 30 approved the resolution plan of Tata Steel to acquire debt-ridden Bhushan Energy Ltd for around Rs 800 crore. The principal bench of NCLT Delhi also rejected objections from Bhushan Energy's former promoter Neeraj Singal opposing Tata Steels' bid.