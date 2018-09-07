Tata Steel, Alkem Lab, Jubilant Life, Hero Motocorp top gainers among BSE 'A' group stocks

The Indian market is trading at day's high on Friday afternoon with the Nifty50 trading around 11,600, up 61 points while the Sensex is trading higher by 163 points at 38,406.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 1006 stocks advancing, 695 declining and 370 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1519 stocks advanced, 1131 declined and 162 remained unchanged.

From the BSE 'A' group of stocks, Tata Steel rose nearly 10 percent followed by Jubilant Life which added 7.2 and Network18 Media up 7 percent.

Jindal Saw which added 4.7 percent and Alkem Lab gained 4.6 percent are the other gainers.

Manpasand Beverages, Hero Motocorp and Bajaj Auto are the other major gainers among A group.

From the BSE B group of stocks, Amin Tannery and Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo surged 20 percent.

Texmo Pipes & Products, Ador Welding and Celestial Biolabs were up between 16-19 percent.

Fairchem Speciality, Jindal Poly Films, Hathway Cable and Mastek are among the major B group gainers, which rose more than 10 percent.