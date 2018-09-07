App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2018 03:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Steel, Alkem Lab, Jubilant Life, Hero Motocorp top gainers among BSE 'A' group stocks

From the BSE 'A' group of stocks, Tata Steel rose nearly 10 percent followed by Jubilant Life which added 7.2 and Network18 Media up 7 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian market is trading at day's high on Friday afternoon with the Nifty50 trading around 11,600, up 61 points while the Sensex is trading higher by 163 points at 38,406.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 1006 stocks advancing, 695 declining and 370 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1519 stocks advanced, 1131 declined and 162 remained unchanged.

From the BSE 'A' group of stocks, Tata Steel rose nearly 10 percent followed by Jubilant Life which added 7.2 and Network18 Media up 7 percent.

Jindal Saw which added 4.7 percent and Alkem Lab gained 4.6 percent are the other gainers.

Manpasand Beverages, Hero Motocorp and Bajaj Auto are the other major gainers among A group.

From the BSE B group of stocks, Amin Tannery and Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo surged 20 percent.

Texmo Pipes & Products, Ador Welding and Celestial Biolabs were up between 16-19 percent.

Fairchem Speciality, Jindal Poly Films, Hathway Cable and Mastek are among the major B group gainers, which rose more than 10 percent.
First Published on Sep 7, 2018 03:15 pm

tags #Market Edge

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.