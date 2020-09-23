Tata Sons raises stake in Tata Chemicals, Tata Motors DVR; SBI MF offloads 2.7% shares in Satin

Promoter Tata Sons acquired a 0.86 percent stake in Tata Chemicals and 0.74 percent shareholding in Tata Motors DVR 'A' Ordinary via open market transactions on September 23.

Tata Sons has bought 22,10,425 equity shares in Tata Chemicals at Rs 287.58 per share and 37,63,292 shares in Tata Motors DVR 'A' Ordinary at Rs 59.83 per share, the bulk deals data available on the National Stock Exchange showed.

Promoters held a 5.35 percent equity stake (including Tata Sons' 5.26 percent) in Tata Motors DVR; and 34.59 percent shareholding (including Tata Sons' 28.51 percent) in Tata Chemicals, as of June 2020.

Among other deals, Dutch development bank Nederlandse Financierings - Maatschappij Voor Ontwikkelingslanden N.V. (FMO) acquired 14,24,030 equity shares (representing 2.73 percent of total paid- up equity) in microfinance lender Satin Creditcare Network at Rs 56.10 per share on the BSE.

SBI Emerging Asia Financial Sector Fund Pte Ltd was the seller in the above deal. SBI MF held 6.37 percent equity stake (33,13,609 shares) in Satin as of June 2020.

Spanish promoter Participaciones Internacionales Autometal Dos Sociedad Limitada bought additional 79,30,000 equity shares in Mahindra CIE Automative (representing 2 percent of the total paid-up equity) at Rs 139.99 per share.

Participaciones Internacionales already held 58.02 percent equity stake in Mahindra CIE, while Indian promoter Mahindra & Mahindra through Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturers held 11.44 percent shareholding in Mahindra CIE as of June 2020.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund through its Aditya Birla Sun Life Midcap Fund and Aditya Birla Sun Life Small and Midcap Fund sold 43,66,321 equity shares and 32,83,893 shares respectively in Mahindra CIE at Rs 140 per share on the NSE.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, in total, sold 2.01 percent stake in Mahindra CIE today, against its shareholding of 2.07 percent as of June 2020.