Mar 12, 2018 09:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Sons plans to raise around Rs 8,200 cr via TCS share sale

Tata Sons, the promoter of major operating companies of the Tata group, is planning to raise around Rs 8,200 crore by selling stake in IT major TCS, according to investment banking sources.

Tata Sons is looking to sell around 2.83 crore shares amounting to about 1.48 per cent stake in TCS and the transaction is likely to be happen this week, the sources added.

When contacted, Tata Sons declined to comment. After the proposed share sale, Tata Sons' holding in Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will come down to around 72 per cent from 73.52 per cent as on December, 2017.

The sources said Tata Sons intends to use the proceeds from the share sale to reduce debt in the group's telecom arm Tata Teleservices which has debt of around Rs 40,000 crore.

Last year in October, Tata Group had agreed to sell its loss-making mobile telephony business to Bharti Airtel on "a debt-free cash-free basis".

