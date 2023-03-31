 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata Power shares surge as arm bags Rs 1,755 crore solar project

Moneycontrol News
Mar 31, 2023 / 11:06 AM IST

Adding to that, the arm's total order book stands at about Rs 17,000 crore as on March 29.

Shares of Tata Power surged in morning trade on March 31 after the company's arm, Tata Power Solar Systems received a Rs 1,755 crore solar project.

"Under the project, the company will be setting up a 300 MW domestic content requirement (DCR) based engineering-procurement-construction project for NLC India," the company said in an exchange filing.

The project, located at Barsingar in Bikaner District, Rajasthan, is expected to generate more than 75 crore units and reduce 6 lakh tons of carbon emissions annually.

At 10.42 am, shares of Tata Power were trading at Rs 190.90 on the National Stock Exchange, up 2.91 percent from the previous close.