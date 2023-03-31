Tata Power shares surge as arm bags Rs 1,755 crore solar project

Shares of Tata Power surged in morning trade on March 31 after the company's arm, Tata Power Solar Systems received a Rs 1,755 crore solar project.

"Under the project, the company will be setting up a 300 MW domestic content requirement (DCR) based engineering-procurement-construction project for NLC India," the company said in an exchange filing.

The project, located at Barsingar in Bikaner District, Rajasthan, is expected to generate more than 75 crore units and reduce 6 lakh tons of carbon emissions annually.

At 10.42 am, shares of Tata Power were trading at Rs 190.90 on the National Stock Exchange, up 2.91 percent from the previous close.

Moneycontrol News