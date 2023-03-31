English
    Tata Power shares surge as arm bags Rs 1,755 crore solar project

    Moneycontrol News
    March 31, 2023 / 11:06 AM IST
    Shares of Tata Power surged in morning trade on March 31 after the company's arm, Tata Power Solar Systems received a Rs 1,755 crore solar project.

    "Under the project, the company will be setting up a 300 MW domestic content requirement (DCR) based engineering-procurement-construction project for NLC India," the company said in an exchange filing.

    The project, located at Barsingar in Bikaner District, Rajasthan, is expected to generate more than 75 crore units and reduce 6 lakh tons of carbon emissions annually.

    At 10.42 am, shares of Tata Power were trading at Rs 190.90 on the National Stock Exchange, up 2.91 percent from the previous close.

    The company will also do the operation and maintenance of the project for three years after the commercial operation declaration, with commissioning expected to be completed within 18 months.

    In addition to that, the company will also handle the project execution, right from designing to commissioning and the evacuation system up to delivery point. For the same, the power company has also commissioned a 220 KV pooling substation.

    The new substation will not only help the company ease its project execution but also help meet the peak electricity demand this summer.

    The subsidiary is also a frontrunner in developing and setting up customized renewable projects and with this recent project win, its total portfolio will touch 11.5 GW. Adding to that, the arm's total order book stands at about Rs 17,000 crore as on March 29.

    first published: Mar 31, 2023 11:06 am