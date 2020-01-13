App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 13, 2020 01:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Power share price rises after subsidiary receives LoA from NTPC

With this order, the order book of Tata Power Solar stands at approximately Rs 7,600 crore including external and internal orders.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of Tata Power gained 1.6 percent intraday on January 13 after its subsidiary received a solar project from country's largest power generation company NTPC.

"Tata Power Solar Systems has received a letter of award (LOA) from NTPC for a 250MW solar project under the CPSU scheme," the company said in its BSE filing.

The total value of the order is Rs 1,505 crore and the completion period is 20 months, it added.

With this order, the order book of Tata Power Solar stands at approximately Rs 7,600 crore including external and internal orders.

"It is Tata Power Solar's biggest single order from a third party," Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power said.

Under the CPSU scheme, only domestically manufactured cells and modules would be used for the project.

The stock was quoting at Rs 59.25, up Rs 0.30, or 0.51 percent on the BSE at 1239 hours IST.

First Published on Jan 13, 2020 01:39 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Tata Power Company

