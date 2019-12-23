Tata Power share price gains on acquisition of CESU in Odisha

Shares of Tata Power Company gained a percent intraday on December 23 after getting a letter of intent (LoI) for the acquisition of CESU Power Distribution in Odisha.

The five electrical circles constituting CESU are the areas of Bhubaneswar (Electrical Circle - I and II), Cuttack, Paradip and Dhenkanal.

The Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) awarded the Letter of Intent (LOI) to Tata Power informing the company’s selection as the successful bidder to own the license for the distribution and retail supply of electricity in Odisha’s five circles, together constituting Central Electricity Supply Utility of Odisha (CESU)," company said in its BSE filing.

The license is being offered for 25 years initially, it added.

Presently, Tata Power has a total consumer base of 2.5 million across Mumbai, Delhi and Ajmer. "With the acquisition of CESU, its consumer base would double and touch 5 million consumers," the company said.

The company further said the proposed sale of CESU to Tata Power would be through the formation of a special purpose vehicle entity.

Government of Odisha will own 49 percent equity stake in the proposed SPV and Tata Power will hold 51 percent equity with their management.