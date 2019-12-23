App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Jharkhand
INC+ : 43
BJP : 27

Need 14 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Dec 23, 2019 12:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Power share price gains on acquisition of CESU in Odisha

With acquisition of CESU, its consumer base would double and touch 5 million consumers, Tata Power said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Tata Power Company gained a percent intraday on December 23 after getting a letter of intent (LoI) for the acquisition of CESU Power Distribution in Odisha.

The five electrical circles constituting CESU are the areas of Bhubaneswar (Electrical Circle - I and II), Cuttack, Paradip and Dhenkanal.

The Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) awarded the Letter of Intent (LOI) to Tata Power informing the company’s selection as the successful bidder to own the license for the distribution and retail supply of electricity in Odisha’s five circles, together constituting Central Electricity Supply Utility of Odisha (CESU)," company said in its BSE filing.

Close

The license is being offered for 25 years initially, it added.

related news

Presently, Tata Power has a total consumer base of 2.5 million across Mumbai, Delhi and Ajmer. "With the acquisition of CESU, its consumer base would double and touch 5 million consumers," the company said.

The company further said the proposed sale of CESU to Tata Power would be through the formation of a special purpose vehicle entity.

Government of Odisha will own 49 percent equity stake in the proposed SPV and Tata Power will hold 51 percent equity with their management.

The stock was quoting at Rs 55.75, up Rs 0.35, or 0.63 percent on the BSE at 1140 hours IST.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 23, 2019 12:31 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Tata Power Company

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.