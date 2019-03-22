Tata Power rises 2% on bagging Rs 1,200-cr contract from Defence Ministry

A Filipino port worker looks as the Japanese Ship Akebono (DD-108), a Murasame-class destroyer of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, prepares to dock at Manila's south harbor, Philippines. The JS Akebono is in the country for a three-day goodwill visit. (AP/PTI)

Tata Power shares gained more than 2 percent on bagging air surveillance radars contract from the Ministry of Defence.

The stock was quoting at Rs 73.25, up Rs 1.25, or 1.74 percent on the BSE, at 11:32 hours IST.

Tata Power Strategic Engineering Division (Tata Power SED) signed a deal with the Ministry of Defence to supply 23 ship-borne 3D Air Surveillance Radars to the Indian Navy over the next 10 years.

The contract, estimated value is about Rs 1,200 crore, was signed under the Buy & Make (India) category of the Defence Procurement Procedure (DPP) 2013 that will be offering the Indian Navy a proven solution with a production arrangement in India under Transfer of Technology (ToT) and thereby furthering substantive self-reliance for India’s defence requirements, the company said.

It further said the contract will be executed by Tata Power SED as the prime contractor with foreign OEM (original equipment manufacturer) partner Indra Sistemas, Spain.

Tata Advanced Systems (TASL) has entered into an SPA with Tata Power for purchase of Tata Power SED, subject to regulatory and other approvals.

In November 2017, Tata Power SED had signed a contract with the Ministry of Defence for the supply of portable diver detection sonar (PDDS) for Indian Naval applications.