Tata Power raises Rs 1,500 cr via NCDs

The company has issued 15,000 NCDs worth Rs 1,500 crore on November 21, 2019, Tata Power said in a BSE filing.
Tata Power on November 21 raised Rs 1,500 crore by issuing unsecured, non-cumulative, redeemable, taxable, listed, rated, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis.
The NCDs would be listed on WDM (wholesale debt market) segment of NSE, it added.
First Published on Nov 21, 2019 08:45 pm