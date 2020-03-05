Tata Power gains nearly 3% on partnership with JLR

Shares of Tata Power gained 2.6 percent intraday on March 5 after signing a partnership agreement with luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover for electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

"Tata Power will provide charging solutions for Jaguar Land Rover in India, across its retail network of 27 outlets in 24 cities and at customer's residence and/or office," the JLR said in a release.

The company will be responsible for providing a range of AC and DC chargers, starting from 7 kW to 50 kW capacity and will be the preferred partner to facilitate the installation and management of chargers at the designated premises and other after-sales related support services, it added.

The partnership will help Jaguar Land Rover to provide end-to-end charging solutions for its range of electrified vehicles to be launched in India.

"The partnership will benefit customers of the upcoming Jaguar I-PACE that will arrive in India in the second half of this year as well as future Jaguar Land Rover Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)," JLR said.

"This tie-up is one step forward in creating the right ecosystem enabling a simple and hassle-free charging experience for owners of our first Electric Vehicle, the Jaguar I-PACE, which makes its debut in India later this year," Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India said.

The stock was quoting at Rs 44.95, up Rs 0.30, or 0.67 percent on the BSE at 1404 hours IST.