Tata Power gains 3% as arm gets LoI to acquire 75% in Prayagraj Power

Shares of Tata Power gained 3.4 percent intraday Wednesday as company's subsidiary gets letter of intent (LoI) for acquisition of 75 percent in Prayagraj Power Generation Company.

"The lenders of Prayagraj Power Generation Company (PPGCL) issued a letter of intent to Resurgent Power Ventures for acquisition of 75.01 percent stake in PPGCL, as per company release.

Resurgent Power is a Joint Venture based out of Singapore in which Tata Power held 26% through its wholly owned Singapore based subsidiary.

The balance 74 percent of Resurgent Power is held by ICICI Bank and investors of international repute.

Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power said “It’s our endeavor to maximize shareholder value through growth & sound investments. After our due diligence, we found that Prayagraj Power fits in our overall scheme of growth."

"It has all approvals and clearances in place along with long-term PPA and fuel supply agreement. It will be a value-adding asset in Resurgent Power’s portfolio,” he added.

At 14:57 hrs Tata Power Company was quoting at Rs 77.20, up Rs 2.50, or 3.35 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil