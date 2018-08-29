App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 03:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Power gains 3% as arm gets LoI to acquire 75% in Prayagraj Power

Resurgent Power is a Joint Venture based out of Singapore in which Tata Power held 26% through its wholly owned Singapore based subsidiary.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Tata Power gained 3.4 percent intraday Wednesday as company's subsidiary gets letter of intent (LoI) for acquisition of 75 percent in Prayagraj Power Generation Company.

"The lenders of Prayagraj Power Generation Company (PPGCL) issued a letter of intent to Resurgent Power Ventures for acquisition of 75.01 percent stake in PPGCL, as per company release.

Resurgent Power is a Joint Venture based out of Singapore in which Tata Power held 26% through its wholly owned Singapore based subsidiary.

The balance 74 percent of Resurgent Power is held by ICICI Bank and investors of international repute.

Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power said “It’s our endeavor to maximize shareholder value through growth & sound investments. After our due diligence, we found that Prayagraj Power fits in our overall scheme of growth."

"It has all approvals and clearances in place along with long-term PPA and fuel supply agreement. It will be a value-adding asset in Resurgent Power’s portfolio,” he added.

At 14:57 hrs Tata Power Company was quoting at Rs 77.20, up Rs 2.50, or 3.35 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Aug 29, 2018 03:15 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.